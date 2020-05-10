Singapore deploys Robodog to ensure social distancing in parks

The tides of time are in a phase when a simple sharing of space with a fellow human being can be a dangerous activity. The nCov2 virus has shredded the quintessential part of a man for being a social animal. Humans often forget this when socializing in public places.

Singapore Municipal authority had deployed a four-legged robot named ‘Spot’, to remind park visitors to keep a safe distance from one another. The robodog Spot will patrol the city’s Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park as part of a two-week trial, broadcasting prerecorded messages “to politely remind park visitors to observe safe distancing measures.” a municipal official said.

The robodog, built by Boston Dynamics and enlisted by Singapore authorities is fitted with cameras and analytics tools to estimate the number of people congregating in the park. Authorities said the cameras would not be able to track individuals or record personal data.

Singapore after successfully resisting the pandemic in initial stages had a breach which resulted in a sudden rise in Covid patients. Violation of Singapore’s strict lockdown rules can result in hefty fines and even jail.