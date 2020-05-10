Entertainment DHCinema DHCinemaEntertainment

The song ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ starring hot actress Aamrapali Dubey sets internet on fire : Watch it here

May 10, 2020, 11:53 pm IST

The video of Bhojpuri song ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ has again surfaced on social media. The song staring Bhojpuri hot actress Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s (Nirahua) has set the internet on fire.  The song  has been   sung by Nirahua. The song is written by   Pyare Lal Yadav.

‘Nirahua Hindustani 3’,’ Nirahua Chalal London’, ‘Sher-E-Hindustan’, ‘Jai Veeru’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ are some of the Nirahua and Aamrapali’s latest films while ‘Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke’, ‘Patna Junction’ and ‘Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3’ are some of their upcoming projects.

