US Olympian Pavle Jovanovic commits suicide,’A great loss for Winter sports..’

Pavle Jovanovic, who competed for the United States at the 2006 Olympics, took his own life last weekend at the age of 43, the US Bobsled and Skeleton Federation said Saturday.

“The winter sports community has suffered a tragic loss,” said federation chief executive Aron McGuire, a former teammate of Jovanovic. “Pavle’s passion and commitment towards bobsled were seen and felt by his teammates, coaches, competitors, and fans of the sport. He lived life to the fullest and had a lasting influence on all those who had the opportunity to spend time with him.”

