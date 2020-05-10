Victoria Beckham gets backlash for making daughter wear uniform for homeschooling

Being a celebrity parent is especially tougher during the lockdown period with internet hooligans having plenty of time for spooking over private lives. Though Victoria Beckham is no stranger to being criticized for her parenting decisions, the latest reason for backlash might be one of the most ridiculous.

Like most parents around the world, over the past few months, the 46-year-old has been homeschooling her kids amid the pandemic. But when she posted a photo of eight-year-old Haper reading in her school uniform, it unleashed the trolls.

The post started a debate on whether to wear or not to wear the School uniform during homeschooling. Students around the globe are studying from home owing to the Covid crisis. Schools and parents have taken different approaches to what kids wear for school. While some have a “must wear uniform on Zoom chats” policy, others had dilated the rules to just, “No PJs please”.

Katharine Birbalsingh, headteacher and founder of the Michaela Community School in Wembley, shared the reasoning behind it with her Twitter followers. “If your child is more challenging, get them into their school uniform at the start of the day,” she wrote. “It will help them to identify with school expectations and rules.”