With Congress support Uddhav Thackeray become member of Legislative Council

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will become the member of the Legislative Council with the support of Congress. Uddhav Thackeray will enter the Council unopposed as the Congress withdrew one of its nominee. Congress made this announcement on Sunday.

“We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine),” said State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat .

Uddhav, who is not a member of either Houses of the state legislature, is one of the nominees for the elections, which became necessary after terms of the sitting MLCs ended on April 24.