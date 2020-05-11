Beverages Corporation to launch online token system for liquor sales in Kerala

The state owned, Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), which runs the foreign liquor outlets in Kerala is planing to launch a online tokes system for liquor sales in the state. It is has been reported that the state government will soon allow to open the liquor outlets in the state.The liquor outlets will opened after the lockdown is withdrawn.

The Managing Director of Bevco, Sparjan Kumar has approached the state owned Start-up Mission to find out a IT service provider to launch a mobile app. it is reported that 29 startup companies have expressed their interest in developing the app.

As per reports, the mobile app will contain the details of all beverages outlets in the state according to pin codes. The further procedures will be through SMS. The major suggestion put forward by Bevco is that once a person make a booking through app, the next booking can be made only after five days. The app will be developed in such a way that it can be downloaded from Google Play store.

Liquor sales is one of the biggest revenue income for the Kerala state. Last year it has earned Rs. 14,504.67 crore through liquor sales.

As per studies, around 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore population in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women.Around five lakh people in Kerala, consume liquor on a daily basis. Of this, around 83,851 people including 1043 women are addicted to alcohol, according to state government statistics.