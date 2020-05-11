Coronavirus : No ‘fish prasadam’ this year in Hyderabad due to Covid-19

The annual event to distribute fish ”prasadam” among asthma patients will not be held this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing lockdown.

The Bathini Goud family of Hyderabad on Sunday announced that the event, held in the first week of June every year, will not be organised this time.

Harinath Goud, the head of the family, said they decided not to distribute fish ”prasadam” this year, keeping in view the public scare due to coronavirus and the lockdown restrictions.

This is the first time in many decades that family will not be distributing the fish ”prasadam”.

The Telangana government has already extended the lockdown till May 29. “Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will not be possible to follow the physical distancing norm and hence we decided not to organise the event this year,” Harinath Goud said.

He cautioned people against some fake messages being circulated in the name of Bathini family about fish ”prasadam” distribution.

Every year, the family distributes fish ”prasadam” to asthma patients on Mrigasira Karthi, which heralds the onset of monsoon and normally falls on June 7-8.

People suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems reach here every year from various states to received fish ”prasadam” from the family which claims to be distributing it free of cost for 175 years.