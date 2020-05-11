Covid-19: Indian Railway issues new guidelines for passengers

The Indian Railway has issued new guidelines for passengers who wish to travel in the special trains that are announced. A total of 15 trains for different destinations will leave New Delhi on Tuesday for which bookings began on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains on Monday.

Railways has announced that no linen will be provided to passengers also only packaged food and hand-sanitisers will be made available. And every travellers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure. It also said all passengers must wear face masks during the journey.

Here are the various instructions to be kept in mind by train passengers from tomorrow:

1. Only passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station and board a train. No provision of tatkal or premium tatkal accommodation will be available.

2. The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket.

3. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

5. The Railways will ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened.

6. All passengers to be provided hand sanitiser at stations and in coaches.

7. Passengers will have to carry their own food, drinking water, blankets and bedsheets. Pillows also will not be provided on the special trains.

8. Dry, ready-to-eat food, bottled water to be provided on payment.

9. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

Advance reservation period will be maximum seven days; No RAC, waiting-list tickets; on-board booking by ticket checking staff not permitted.

12. All passengers advised to download and use Aarogya Setu application.

14. Special trains to have only AC classes; fare structure shall be as applicable for regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains.

