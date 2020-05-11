Covid-19 Updates: 1103 coronavirus cases reported in a GCC country

1103 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar. As per the data updated by the Ministry of Health in Qatar the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 23,623. In this 20,769 are active cases and still at hospitals.

Most of the newly diagnosed cases are linked to expatriate workers who had been in direct contact with the previously confirmed cases. There are also Qatari citizens among the newly detected cases.

The ministry also informed that 87 patients had recovered from the viral infection. The total number of recoveries in the country has thus rised to 2840.

The death toll in Qatar is at 14 and no new deaths has been reported in the country.