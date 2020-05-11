HBD Adah Sharma : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; see pics

Actress Ada Sharma, who worked in few films in Bollywood. Ada stepped into Tollywood with the film ‘Heart Attack’ and her first film became a superhit. Let us tell you that Ada worked in the Bollywood film ‘1920’ and she was well liked in this film. At the same time, Vikram had also proposed to Adaa Narayan-starrer ‘Shapit’ in front of Ada, but Ada had categorically refused, because she did not see anything special in this film.

After the immense success of the film ‘1920’, Ada Sharma achieved excellent love but still she could not make a place in Bollywood. Let us tell you that Ada thought of making a career in acting after completion of studies but Ada did not take any training for this. While living in Mumbai, Ada used to think about becoming a farmer while acting. In fact, his father was a captain in the Merchant Navy and mother was a dancer.

With this, Ada Sharma also took training in Kathak dance. Ada Sharma, however, completed his studies in Mumbai and there was never a film atmosphere in his house. Yes, but she did participate in drama during school days. After 1920, Ada Hum Hain Rahi appeared in films, Hansi Toh Fansi, Commando Two and now she will soon appear in a new film.