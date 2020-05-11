Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gives surprise to nurses battling Covid-19 in UAE: Video

Malayalam superstar has given a surprise to nurses who were in the front line in UAE against its fight against Covid-19. This was reported by UAE dailies.

The national award winning south-Indian superstar has expressed his gratitude to them by making aphone call to them. The actor surprised over a dozen nurses working at Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, and Lifecare hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain on Monday by making a call on their mobile phones.

A Indian nurse, Anumol Joseph who works as a nurse in Medeor Hospital, Dubai could not hide her excitement after Mohanlal called her.

“I am so happy and elated. It was a true fan girl moment. I would cherish this for my lifetime. Usually, I do not take calls from unknown numbers during duty hours. Particularly now, as we have to remove our face shields to attend calls. But I would have regretted it for my entire life had I missed the call,” said Anumol to Khaleej Times.

“He said the whole world is remembering us in prayers and this tough phase would soon come to an end. He wished me the best and asked to stay safe while treating patients,” said Anumol.

“It is our responsibility that we thank them for their commitment and sacrifices. We all should be grateful to them and pray for their good health,said the actor.