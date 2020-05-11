Malayalam TV channel to provide 1000 free flight tickets to stranded Indian expats

A Malayalam television channel has come forward to help Indian expats stranded in various gulf countries. The Kairali TV run by Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced that it will provide 1000 free flight tickets to stranded Indian expats in various GCC countries. The mission is named “Kairali joining hands for expats”.

The managing director of the channel, John Brittas has informed that 1,000 air tickets would be given away free of cost to the most deprived and stranded expatriates from Kerala in the first phase of the mission. In the second phase

“We are exploring the possibility of launching chartered flights to evacuate hundreds of such expatriates in distress to Kerala from the GCC countries. For this operation, special permissions have to be obtained from government authorities in India and their counterparts in the GCC states,” said Brittas.

“A screening panel, comprising prominent non-resident patrons, has been constituted under megastar Mammootty, who is the chief patron of this mission, to ensure that only those who are in dire straits would be provided with this one-way ticket costing around Rs15,000” , added Brittas.

The panel includes OV Mustafa, a director of Norka Roots, a government welfare body for non-resident Keralites, and VK Ashraf, an industrialist based in the UAE. EM Ashraf, Kairali TV’s Middle East head, will be coordinating the relief mission along with S. Ramesh and Mohammed Faiz, both joint convenors.