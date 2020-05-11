Pakistan based terrorist organization team up with Dawood Ibrahim to carry out terror attacks in India: says intelligence agencies

Intelligence agencies revealed that Pakistan baes militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to planning to join hands with absconding underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to carry out terror attacks in India. LeT is planning to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

National media quoting unidentified sources reported that Dawood who stays in Pakistan was spotted in Islamabad on Sunday at his farmhouse. Dawood had gone with a team of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents for a meeting with the LeT leaders.

The Indian intelligence agencies claims that the Pakistan spy agency ISI is planning to create unrest in India as the country is busy in combating Covid-19.

National media reported that LeT is planning to send weapons to Gujarat or Maharashtra via sea route. Abdul Rehman Makki, the second-in-command of Pakistan-based LeT, had recently visited Karachi to coordinate the plan and met Dawood to discuss the future course of action.

Earlier last week it was reported that a new terror group named as The Resistance Front (TRF), which also claimed responsibility for the attack on jawans in Handwara killing 3 of them, was planning to attack the security forces again in Kashmir valley.