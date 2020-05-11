Ramadan 2020: UAE announced Eid Al Fitr holidays

The holidays fro Eid Al Fitr has been announced in UAE by the government. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced the holidays for Eid Al Fitr on Monday.

The holidays for public sector has been announced. UAE had unified public holidays for private and public sector employees in 2019. A separate announcement is expected for private sector employees.

According to the FAHR, holidays will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3. Ramadan 29 is expected to fall on May 22, Friday, while Shawwal 3 is expected to fall on May 26, Tuesday. This would mean a long, five-day weekend for employees in the UAE public sector.