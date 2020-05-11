State government reduced the business hours of bars and liquor shops

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reduce the business hours of bars and liquor shops in the state. The decision was taken on a cabinet meeting on Saturday. The business hours of liquor shops have also been reduced from ’10 am – 10 pm to 11 am – 8 pm’.

The government has also reduced the number bars and liquor shops in the state. The foreign liquor shops operated by the state owned AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) will be reduced.

The government has ordered to reduce the number of shops by 13%. As per the notification issued by the Andhra government, the reduction in the total number of shops, has reached 33%t — from 4,380 to 2,934 shops — with this move. he government has also issued orders to reduce bars by 40% from 840 to 530.

“Andhra Pradesh government removed 43,000 belt shops spread across various villages, throughout the state. Further, in order to ensure that there remain no belt shops in any village the Government removed private people from operating liquor shops,” the notification read.

The state government had last year taken control of the retail liquor business by cancelling the licenses of private dealers. State-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd has been running the shops since October last year.

Earlier a massive hike in the price of liquor was also announced. Both the moves are aimed at discouraging alcohol consumption in the state.