4 terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

4 terrorist associates linked to banned militant organization based in Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammad were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday from in Awantipora in Pulwama.

As per the police, the arrested persons were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to the active terrorists of JeM operating in the areas of Khrew and forest areas of Tral.

The arrested were identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah. All the four were residents of Bathen area of Khrew in Awantipora, Pulwama.

Police has also recovered explosive material and ammunition on their disclosure in Bathen area.