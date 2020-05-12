Army jawan committed suicide after testing Covid-19 positive

A jawan of Indian Army has committed suicide after he was tested coronavirus positive. As per reports the man was found hanging from a tree at the premises of a hospital where he has been in treatment. It was also reproted that the soldier aged 31 was also was suffering from lung cancer. He was being treated at the military-run Base Hospital.

Police has informed that the jawan, a native of Maharashtra, was posted at Itarana Cantt in Alwar district of Rajasthan. He was suffering from lung cancer and was under treatment at the Base Hospital since May 5. He also tested positive for coronavirus.