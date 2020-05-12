Coronavirus Lockdown : Unable to return home, migrant worker commits suicide

A 45-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who was stranded in Uttarakhand allegedly killed himself on Monday evening. The deceased, a resident of Bareilly in UP, was working as a mason in Haldwani area of Nainital district. He used to live in a rented accommodation at Haripur Purnanand village with other labourers.

The man allegedly hanged himself at his rented residence. The incident came to light when roommates came back home and found his body hanging. They immediately informed the police. No suicide note was found.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he want to go back to his home desperately. He was stressed due to lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic. The deceased had also registered himself for return to Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem.