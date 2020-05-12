Covid-19 Updates: 1526 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Qatar

1526 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Qatar. The total number of positive cases in the country has rised to 25149.This was announced by Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Tuesday. Most of the newly diagnosed cases are linked to expatriate workers who had been in direct contact with the previously confirmed cases. There are also Qatari citizens among the newly detected cases.

179 recoveries were also reported in the country, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 3,019. One more death has also been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the total there to 14 deaths.