Domestic violence rate in India rising amid lock-down, Rahul Bose

Domestic violence in India is on the rise amid the stressful living conditions in families after the nationwide lockdown.

Actor Rahul Bose, that works for an NGO for empowering women has developed a campaign against domestic violence.The actor believes the video—titled #LockdownOnDomesticViolence and featuring a string of celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma—was necessary as cases of domestic violence have witnessed a spike amid the lockdown.

“An on-ground campaign is the need of the hour. During the lockdown when the male members of the family are staying at the house, they get frustrated. Females, who had a little freedom in the absence of the males, are also not getting it. So, the frustration is building up for both. Naturally, there is more domestic violence under these situations,” he says.

The video is available in three languages-Hindi, Marathi, and English as an attempt to reach maximum households.The attempt was lauded by many Bollywood celebrities and CM of Maharashtra, Udhav Thackeray.