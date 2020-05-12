Gujarat BJP ministers election win cancelled by HC

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday canceled the election win of BJP minister Bhupendrasingh Chudasama on grounds of forgery in the election counting process.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay nullified Chudasama’s election in an order passed on a petition filed by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, challenging the BJP leader’s victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

Congress candidate Rathod in his petition against the BJPs Chudasama alleged “corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes”.Congress and main opposition parties had voiced their concern on the continued use of voting machines for which the Chief election commissioner had negated any possibility of malpractice on the machines.

Chudasama is currently minister for education, law, and justice and holds several key departments in the Vijay Rupani government of Gujarat.