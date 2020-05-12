IAF fighter planes rush to Ladakh LAC for intercepting Chinese choppers,India-China border tense

Indian IAFs spearhead fighting machine Sukhoy 30 MKI rushed to Ladakh LAC for intercepting Chinese attack choppers after getting reports of spotting near Line of actual control. The latest development after the scuffle between Chinese-Indian troops along the LAC in Northern Sikkim keeps Indian defense at toes as China continues to provoke India with belligerent actions.

“The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area,” government sources told ANI here.

Later it was disclosed that the Chinese choppers were doing usual surveillance and did not cross the LAC in that area. Meanwhile, Pakistan had also stepped up its border surveillance with its F-16s and JF-17 falcons. This makes the nation’s North Eastern and North Western frontiers at high tension.