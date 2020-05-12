” In madrasas, innocent children are taught about fundamentalism and given the wrong education,”says BJP MP

Senior leader of BJP and Lok Sabha member from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Ajay Nishad has acused that the members of Tablighi Jamaat were behind the spreading of coronavirus in the country. The statement of the BJP MP has ignited controversy.

“The madrasa only imparts education about how to repair punctures which is why these people have made it (pandemic) more critical. They (Jamaat members) are only given enough education at madrasas to repair punctures. In madrasas, innocent children are taught about fundamentalism and given the wrong education,”, said BJP MP.

The BJP Mp also said that all the members of the Muslim missionary movement should be dealt with like “terrorists” for spreading the novel coronavirus.

“Jamaatis have absolutely spread corona throughout the country. The minorities, especially Jamaatis have made the situation critical in the country owing to their lack of education,” added Ajay Nishad.