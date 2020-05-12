Price of petrol reduced

A reduction in the price of petrol was announced in Gulf country. Saudi Arabia has has reduced the price of petrol in the country.

As per the new revised price list, 91 Petrol is priced at 67 Halala. Earlier it was priced at 1.31 Saudi Riyal. 95 Petrol is priced at 82 Halala. It was earlier priced at 1.47 Saudi Riyal.This price will be effective till June 10.

One of the biggest oil producers in the world, Saudi Arabia was forced to cut down the price of the petrol as the price of crude oil has slipped down in the international market due the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed in various parts of the world due to Covid-19.

Saudi Aramco revises the fuel price in the kingdom on every month depending on the price of crude oil in international market.