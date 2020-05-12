“Red is green, green is red” : BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shares clipped video to mock Rahul Gandhi ; Watch Here

Sambit Patra, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tweeted a video mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In the mere 6 second clip, Gandhi can be heard saying, “The red zone is actually the green zone and the green zone is actually the red zone.” Patra suggested that Rahul Gandhi had earlier said “potato from the front and gold from the back” and now he is making another absurd statement.

The clip has been circulating on social media with the ‘???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ????’ caption before Patra shared it on his profile. “After the immense success of converting potato to gold, Pappu has another magic up his sleeve,” wrote Twitter user @Divyans47789162.

From the Facebook page ‘???? ?? ????’, the video garnered nearly 5,000 views but has been shared with a slightly different message. “What is red is green, what’s green is red. Sometimes I am the party president, sometimes my mother. If mom resigns, I will become [the president] and if I resign, she will become [the president],” reads the caption.