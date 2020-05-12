Suicide bombings kill 15 people

At least 15 people were killed and 49 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul.The Afghanistan authorities informed that a heavy blast ripped through a funeral prayer gathering in eastern Afghanistan killed many.

The incident took place in Khewa district where a number of local officials had gathered for the funeral prayer of a former police commander. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

An explosion reported near a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of PD13 in western Kabul, Afghanistan: TOLOnews — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, a foreign charity-run hospital in tl Kabul came under armed assault following multiple loud explosions. The Interior Ministry said Armed assailants stormed the hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi area at around 10 a.m. . At least eight civilians were killed and many more wounded while 40 people rescued.

Taliban rejected involvement in both attacks.