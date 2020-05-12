DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Suicide bombings kill 15 people

May 12, 2020, 05:04 pm IST

At least 15  people were killed and 49 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul.The Afghanistan authorities informed that a heavy blast ripped through a funeral prayer gathering in eastern Afghanistan killed many.

The incident took place in Khewa district where a number of local officials had gathered for the funeral prayer of a former police commander. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, a foreign charity-run hospital in tl Kabul came under armed assault following multiple loud explosions. The Interior Ministry said Armed assailants stormed the hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi area at around 10 a.m. . At least eight civilians were killed and many more wounded while 40 people rescued.

Taliban rejected involvement in both attacks.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close