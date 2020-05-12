Time table for class 10, class 12 examination released by state government

The time table for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations has been issued by the state government. The Tamil Nadu state government has issued the time table for the examinations which were postponed due to nationwide lockdown.

KA Sengottaiyan, the school education minister in Tamil Nadu has on Tuesday announced that the examinations will be conducted from June 1, 2020. The exams will start from June 1 and students will begin with language paper, followed by English and other papers.

The examination s were originally scheduled from March 27 to April 13. Meanwhile, the state government has not taken any decision on re-opening the schools.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Timetable for Class 10 Students:

June 1 – Language

June 3 – English

June 5 – Mathematics

June 6 – Optional language

June 8 – Science

June 10 – Social Science

June 12 – Vocational subjects

While Class 12 examinations have been concluded in the state, about 36,842 students were not being able to write last paper on March 24 due to COVID-19 lockdown during the first phase of lockdown. The exam will now be held on June 4.