“Bill Gates is making coronavirus vaccine, Pakistanis do not need vaccines”,says Pakistani ‘expert’ Zaid Hamid

Pakistani conspiracy theorist Zaid Hamid, speaking to a Pakistani TV channel on a show ironically called ‘Badalta Pakistan’, has deduced that coronavirus is nothing but a common cold. The world is familiar with corona for the last 50 years. Every person on this earth has at one point in time, suffered from coronavirus. This has, in fact, been hyped because Bill Gates has conspired to make all future generations in the world America’s slave.

He goes on to make the oblivious aware that Bill Gates has drafted a plan according to which the entire world will be under lockdown for almost a year until he does not come up with a vaccine for the diseases. The lockdown will only open when the vaccine is ready to be given to people. And the vaccine developed by Bill Gates will have such a drug in it, which will take away Islam from all the Muslims, claimed Hamid.

Hamid also claims that the virus is designed to make the Jews rule the world and target Islamic nations. When the anchor asks whether China too is involved in it, Hamid dodges the question, instead says that the American version of the virus is different than the Chinese version.