Condom sales decline in India and the reason is this

The condom sales in India has declined during the lockdown. Market experts revealed that the condom sales in the country has declined by 25 to 50%. Not only the sale of condoms but also the sale of all kind of contraceptives had declined during the second phase of lockdown.

The market experts claim that the decline in the sale is not because locked down Indians are too bored for sex. As per them, the restrictions on public movement are keeping couples from reaching chemists and home delivery is not a feasible option for those living with parents. They also point out that many facilities providing family-planning services such as intrauterine devices shut down much before the lockdown kicked in.

This downward trend in contraceptive sales has stoked fears among experts that the ongoing lockdown might result in a large number of unwanted pregnancies and, possibly, even unsafe abortions.