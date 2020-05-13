Covid-19 Updates: 1051 coronavirus positive cases reported in Kuwait

1051 new people were tested coronavirus positive in Kuwait. This was found out after the government conducted a test among residents in some residential buildings.

Earlier the Kuwait government has conducted coronavirus tests for around 21,738 residents of 128 residential buildings in different parts of the country.

The Kuwait government has imposed a nationwide total curfew as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country. The curfew came to effect from Sunday. The curfew will continue till May 30.