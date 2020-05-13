Gulf country imposes ‘total lockdown’ on Eid Al Fitr holidays

The Saudi Arabian government has decided to impose a ‘total lockdown’ on Eid Al Fitr holidays. The nationwide lockdown will imposed across the kingdom from 30th of Ramadan until Shawwal 4. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior.

The 24-hour nationwide lockdown will be imposed for five days, starting from Ramadan 30 to Shawwal 4. The lockdown is imposed in line with the directives of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz.

People must abide by social distancing and gatherings are banned for more than five people. The daytime curfew will continue in Makkah. Entry to and exit from the cities, regions and neighbourhoods, which are under lockdown, will continue during the period from May 14 to 22.

#BREAKING: #SaudiArabia announces a full lockdown from May 23 to May 27 all over the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/rAax6VKq53 — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) May 12, 2020

For the period from Thursday, Ramadan 21, May 14, until Friday, Ramadan 29, May 22, economic and commercial activities, which are excluded by previous resolutions, will continue to perform activities. During the same period, Saudi and non-Saudi residents will be allowed to leave homes for essentials from 9 am to 5 pm, across the kingdom except for in Makkah.