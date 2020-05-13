HBD Sunny Leone : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Karenjit Kaur Vohra , known by her stage name Sunny Leone, is a former pornographic actress currently active in the Indian film industry as an actress and model. She has American and Canadian citizenship. She has also used the stage name Karen Malhotra.She was named Penthouse Pet of the Year in 2003, was a contract performer for Vivid Entertainment, and was named by Maxim as one of the 12 top porn stars in 2010.

May 13 is actress Sunny Leone’s birthday and here are 13 facts about her that you must know.

1.She was the Penthouse Pet of the Month in March 2001 and Penthouse Pet of the Year in 2003.

2.?She is a foodie by nature. Her all-time favourite dish is steamed lime fish with sliced chillies. She loves Delhi’s street food and gol-gappas and dahi chaat are her favourites. She cheats on her diet with chocolates and parathas.

3.She made it to BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women list in the year 2016. With her on this list were four other Indian women, including a 105-year old environmentalist. At the time, she had said: “It’s your right as a woman to follow your dreams.”

4. She contributes to charities for cancer and is also an animal-rights supporter.

5.She was studying to be a nurse and simultaneously worked as an exotic dancer by the name of Sunny. She took up modelling on a friend’s suggestion that led her to Penthouse magazine. The magazine’s founder suggested she add Leone to her name.

6.She is bisexual, a fact which she realised at the age of 13. She found a confidante in her brother,?Sundeep Singh, who also goes by the nickname of Sunny.

7.She became the first Indian celebrity to launch her own mobile app in the year 2016.

8.She has revealed that she is shy and introvert by nature and only learned to open up during the promotions of her film Raees in 2016.

9.Sunny has expressed her desire to work with actor Aamir Khan and has also hired his acting coach to help her hone her skills.

10.She got married to filmmaker Daniel Weber in a Sikh ceremony on January 20, 2009. He calls her ‘baby’ and she calls him ‘booballa’ and ‘dolly’.

11.Toronto-based filmmaker Dilip Mehta made a documentary on her that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. Sunny doesn’t want this documentary to release in India.

12.She has to deal with internet trolls every day, and her mantra to tackle this is by blocking them.