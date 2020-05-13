PK actor Sai Gundewar passes away

Actor Sai Gundewar, who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’, lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday. The actor breathed his last at a hospital in Los Angeles, USA. He was 42.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shared the news of his demise and offered condolences. He wrote, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!”

Sai Gundewar featured in films like ‘Rock On!’ and ‘David’. He is survived by his wife Sapana Amin. Gundewar was battling with cancer for the last two years and often shared his journey with his fans through social media.