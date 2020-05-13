Entertainment DHCinema DHCinemaEntertainment

The video of song ‘Kayal Kaile Ba Kaala’ sizzles internet: Watch it here

May 13, 2020, 11:53 pm IST

Another song from a Bhojpuri film has been rocking on video sharing platform YouTube. The song   ‘Kayal Kaile Ba Kaala’  from  Bhojpuri film ‘Jaanam’ has  gone viral .

The film has  Rani Chatterjee and Khesari Lal Yadav in the lead.  The song is sung by Khesari and Khusboo Jain. The song is penned by Pyarelal Yadav.

Jaanam’ starred Khesari, Viraj Bhatt, Rani and Poonam Dubey in prominent roles. It was directed  by Ajay Kumar Jha.

Khesari’s other tracks like ‘Dilwa Me Dhas Gayilu’, ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre So Bis Badi Ho’, ‘Pagal Banaibe’, ‘High Heel Ke Sandil’ and ‘Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya’ have also created a storm online.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close