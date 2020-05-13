Video of actress Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi goes viral: Watch it here

All people including celebrities are forced to stay indoors as the country is going through a lockdown. And the film world celebrities who are staying indoors are very much active on social media to make their fans active.

Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth has also shared some throwback videos on her social media handle. And the videos has gone viral. Sambhavna shared an old dance video where she can be seen grooving with her actor-writer husband Avinash Dwivedi.

Sambhavna is a known face in television and film industry as she has been around for more than a decade now. She participated in ‘Bigg Boss 2’ and was again seen in ‘Bigg Boss 8’ as a challenger. She turned into a vlogger and her videos are immensely entertaining.