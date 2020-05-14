A throwback video is winning the social media: Wathc it here

An old song from a Bhojpuri film is again surfaced on social media. The song starring Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Monalisa has become viral on YouTube. This song ‘Ahe Paar Chapra’ from ‘Sainya Ke Sath Madhaiya Mein’ is winning the viewers.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Bhojpuriya Raja’ etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ . In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show ‘Nazar 2’.