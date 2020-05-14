Alleppey girl proves her craving for Kerala…reaches in just 48 hrs

Swathi Gopan 22, doesn’t have to think twice when the lockdown measures were relaxed both by state and central governments. The only thing which stopped her to reach her home in Thattarambalam, Mavelikkara was the lack of public transport. When she learned the authorities would allow travel in private vehicles she sought help from her friends. Swathi was lucky when one of her friends, also from Alappuzha gave her consent to ride his motorbike, which he left at Pune days before his return from Pune before the lockdown.

Soon she got company from a few Malayalee boys from Malappuram, working at Pune planning to ride their way back to Kerala in motorbikes and cars. Borrowing a helmet from one of her roommates and packing only bread and bananas in her backpack she dared a 1300 km long road route.. in just 48 hours. Swathi started her journey on the eve of May 7 and reached Kerala on May 9.

The physically strenuous feat is not much of a challenge for Swathi taking into consideration her progeny. Her father is a gymnasium trainer and she herself is a blackbelt in Karate. The entire ride was almost non-stop. She said the ride was comfortable owing to the clear roads, but the long wait at Kasaragode check-post was really tiresome.

“My father brought me up like a boy,” she said. “I started using the gym from my childhood. I also learned karate and acquired a black belt. While doing the civil engineering diploma course at the Carmel Polytechnic in Alappuzha, I received my driving license. The training in martial art has given me confidence.” she said. Swathi went to Pune for a diploma course in personal training seven months ago, at the K-11 School of Fitness Sciences and was stranded there following the lockdown.

She is now under quarantine in a resort as per health ministry directions.