Coronavirus Lockdown : Indian Railways cancels all train tickets ; details here

The Indian Railways has announced that all the tickets booked to travel on or before June 30 will be cancelled, according to Report.The Railways will be refunding all passengers who booked tickets on trains that have now been cancelled, said the report.

However, Shramik trains that ferry home lakhs of migrant workers, stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, will run – said the report.

The special train services will also continue to operate.

In an indication that it might soon start mail, express as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on May 13 issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list tickets not only for its operational special trains but for more such trains “to be notified in due course”.

While in present special trains only confirmed tickets are booked, the wait listed tickets will now be available for bookings opening on May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains — up to 100 for AC 3 Tier, 50 for AC 2 Tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for Chair Cars and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

The order from the railway board to zones indicates that the railways is planning to run mixed services instead of the presently all air-conditioned trains. This also means that it could begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that its Rajdhani specials are catering to now.