Coronavirus Lockdown : Ministry of Railways issues revised guidelines on cancellation,refund of tickets

Ministry of Railways on Wednesday issued revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare amid the coronavirus outbreak. The revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare will come into effect from March 21. According to the revised guidelines, if a train is cancelled by the railways, there will be auto refund of an e-ticket.

“If ticket is booked at the counter then refund will be given on submission of ticket upto six months from date of journey instead of three days excluding day of journey. If a passenger wishes not to travel, a full refund for already booked tickets, both PRS counter generated and e-tickets will be given,” the railway board said. The railways also issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services.