Covid-19 Updates: 1733 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Qatar

1733 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has rised to 28272.

213 COVID-19 patients had recovered form the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country has rised to 3,356. No new fatalities have been reported and the death toll in Qatar stand at 14.

The number of daily reported cases in Qatar have been on the rise in the last few days, with 1,390 detected on Wednesday, 1,526 infections detected on Tuesday and 1,103 cases confirmed on Monday. Qatar has conducted 139,127 coronavirus tests in the last few days.