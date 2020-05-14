DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 2 People died of coronavirus in UAE

May 14, 2020, 04:18 pm IST

2 people had lost their lives  due to coronavirus in UAE. This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also informed that 698 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in UAE has rised  to 21, 084. The  death toll has reached  208. 407 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered. The total recoveries  in UAE has rised to 6, 930.In the past few days around 37000 tests  to detect the infection has been done in UAE.

 

