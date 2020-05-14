Covid-19 Updates: 2 People died of coronavirus in UAE

2 people had lost their lives due to coronavirus in UAE. This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The ministry also informed that 698 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in UAE has rised to 21, 084. The death toll has reached 208. 407 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered. The total recoveries in UAE has rised to 6, 930.In the past few days around 37000 tests to detect the infection has been done in UAE.