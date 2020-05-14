Emirates Airlines announces date of resuming passenger flight service

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced the date of resuming passenger flight service. Emirates Airlines has announced that ti will operate scheduled passenger flight services from May 21. The services will to nine destinations across the globe.

Emirates Airlines will operate services to : London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. These services will be operated subject to government approval. The airline will also offer connections in Dubai for customers travelling between the UK and Australia.

In addition to the scheduled services, Emirates will also plans to operate flights from Dubai to Tokyo Narita (15 May), Conakry (16 May), and Dakar (16 May), subject to government approval. These flights will be available for booking on emirates.com.

Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. This includes an approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship (ICA) for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

“We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia. We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations. We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitisation. The safety and well being of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority”, said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer.