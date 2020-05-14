DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

‘Happy News for expats’: UAE announces decision on visa fees

May 14, 2020, 05:18 pm IST

UAE has announced new decision on visa fees. As per the new rule all visa violators will be exempt from fines. People with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay finesThe new rule was announced after an order from  His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.

“The order includes waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID and work permits. We urge the public to use the smart platform of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to get the services they need,”said Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

 

He  added that the presidential order includes full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits willing to leave the country after May 18 – this grace period will last for another three months. Also this decision will not prevent the beneficiary from returning to the country when he or she meets the necessary conditions.

