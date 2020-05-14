Indian Railway makes new announcement about ticket cancellation

All the train tickets booked before the lockdown will be cancelled and the money will be refunded to the passengers. This was announced by Indian Railway. As per the new announcement all train tickets booked before the lockdown for the travel period up to June 30, 2020 will be cancelled. But cancellation of tickets will not apply to the 15 interstate passenger trains that started operation on May 12.

Train tickets worth Rs 45.3 crore have been sold by the IRCTC since May 12. Over 2.3 lakh passengers have made bookings for special trains so far.