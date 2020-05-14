Leopard spotted on street in Hydrabad during the lockdown. See the pictures here

Ever since the imposition of nationwide lockdown, several reports have emerged of wild animals taking advantage of empty streets and venturing into public spaces.
A civet cat and a leopard were spotted in two separate incidents and at two different places in Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad.
While the civet was seen roaming freely inside a mosque, Noorani Masjid, in Golconda area of the city, a leopard was seen lying beside a median on the National Highway-7 (NH-7) in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally.
See the video:
Going wild in #Hyderabad: #leopard in Mailardevpally under #Cyberabad @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/g2wSFMsGSe
— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) May 14, 2020
