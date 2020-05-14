DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ramadan 2020: Paid Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector employees announced in a Gulf country

May 14, 2020, 04:29 pm IST

Paid leave for Eid Al Fitr has been announced for private sector employees in UAE. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector in the country.The paid holidays is applicable to all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country.

Paid holidays for private sector employees will start from  Ramadan 29 (May 22) to  Shawwal 3, 1441. If the holy month is of 29 days, the private sector will get a four-day holiday (Ramadan 29, Shawwal 1, 2, 3). However, if the month extends to 30 days, the private sector will get a five-day holiday (Ramadan 29, 30, Shawwal 1, 2, 3).

On May 11, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced a similar five-day Eid Al Fitr break from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 for public sector employees.

