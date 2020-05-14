 Sara Ali Khan’s throwback picture with brother  goes viral

Bollywood’s hot heartthrob Sara Ali Khan is also a queen on social media. The top young actress of the Bollywood has a huge fan following on social media.The actress is very keen in making her fans and followers on social media engaged by sharing her photos and videos.

A throwback picture shared on popular social media platform ‘Helo’ has gone viral all the way on social media. The photo stars Sara and her brother Ibrahim. In the picture Ibrahim can be sen wrapped up in a white sheet, with his face painted like a ghost. Sara is seen hugging him from the back.

“The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me,” her caption read, followed by a ghost emoji. The photo has till now gathered thousands of likes.