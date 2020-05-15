African Swine fever kills more than 15,000 pigs. Assam preprares

The African swine fever outbreak has killed nearly 15,000 pigs in Assam and is spreading in new areas despite preventive measures taken by the state government. The BJP-led government is preparing for mass culling, said the top official.

The state government has issued a high alert in ten affected districts. It has asked the centre to provide one-time financial package of Rs 144 crore for the farmers who rear pigs.

“We are deeply concerned due to this growing crisis in Assam. The deaths are increasing every day. Now, 10 districts have been affected already. 14,919 pigs have died already and the number is on the rise. We have alerted the Government of India as well,” Assam Animal Husbandry Minister Atul Bora told NDTV.

“Initially, six districts were affected but now it has spread to 10 districts out of 33, despite the fact that we took all possible steps (for prevention), but it is spreading to new areas. Thus, we are thinking about other options, we are discussing it,” he added.

African swine fever or ASF is fatal for domestic pigs, with almost 100 per cent mortality rate. It has also spread in Arunachal Pradesh. The disease spreads from animal to animal.