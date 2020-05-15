Coronavirus : Soldier tests positive for COVID19 at Army headquarters

A soldier has tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi’s Sena Bhawan today following which affected areas in the building have been closed for sanitation and disinfection. Meanwhile other actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine of other staff members is taking place.

“A part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan have been closed for fumigation and sanitisation after one suspect and one confirmed case of COVID-19 detected there, ” Army sources informed.