‘Good news for boozers’: Excise department issues new order for home delivery of liquor

Excise department in Maharashtra has issued new order regarding the home delivery of liquor in the state. As per this the home delivery of liquor in Maharashtra will start from May 15 Friday. , The state government had on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor. The decision was made to avoid crowding at shops amid the lockdown.

“The home delivery of liquor will commence from Friday across the state, where the shops are already opened in the non-containment zones. One shop owner cannot appoint more than 10 delivery persons and one delivery person cannot carry more than 24 bottles of permitted liquor in one time,” the order said.

“Despite the online sale, the liquor shops will have to adhere to the laid-down norms of physical distancing and sanitisation of its staff,” the order said. The government allowed home delivery of liquor in the wake of crowding outside liquor outlets when they opened early last week following relaxations in lockdown norms.